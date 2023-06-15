Gangsta Boo Died from Accidental Overdose of Drugs and Alcohol

Rap pioneer Gangsta Boo died after consuming a cocktail of hard drugs and alcohol ... this according to a new report.

According to FOX13 in Memphis, the autopsy report for the hip hop artist states she died from an accidental overdose brought on by fentanyl, cocaine, and booze.

Play video content

As we previously reported, Boo -- whose real name was Lola Mitchell -- was found unconscious on New Year’s Day inside a Memphis residence ... and despite efforts to revive her, she was pronounced dead on the scene. She was 43.