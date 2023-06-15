Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Gangsta Boo Died from Accidental Overdose of Drugs and Alcohol

Gangsta Boo Died From Fentanyl And Cocaine Overdose ... Autopsy Reveals

6/15/2023 7:05 AM PT
Gangsta Boo
Rap pioneer Gangsta Boo died after consuming a cocktail of hard drugs and alcohol ... this according to a new report.

According to FOX13 in Memphis, the autopsy report for the hip hop artist states she died from an accidental overdose brought on by fentanyl, cocaine, and booze.

As we previously reported, Boo -- whose real name was Lola Mitchell -- was found unconscious on New Year’s Day inside a Memphis residence ... and despite efforts to revive her, she was pronounced dead on the scene. She was 43.

Launching her career in the '90s, Boo fast became a popular female artist -- and one of the only women in the rap biz. She linked up with Lord Infamous, Crunchy Black, Koopsta Knicca to form "Three 6 Mafia" and was featured on the group's influential first 5 studio albums. She also worked on side projects with Gucci Mane, Lil Jon, OutKast, E-40, T.I., The Game and more.

