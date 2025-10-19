Comedian Mulling Lawsuit Over Altercation With Papoose, Claressa Shields

Play video content TMZSports.com

Gerald Huston -- the man who was allegedly roughed up by Papoose during a prank-gone-wrong last month -- tells TMZ Sports he's now considering filing a lawsuit against the rapper and his girlfriend, Claressa Shields.

The comedian told us this week that just after Shields brought the incident to light on social media -- he's been in talks with attorneys to see if he has a case.

Huston tells us the story's been twisted so much, he thinks he might have a defamation claim ... in addition to a potential assault one.

The content creator -- who's gained fame for stunts like purposely calling celebs wrong names -- said the incident happened in Las Vegas way back in early September ... just after the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight.

Huston says Shields was wrong in her recount of the altercation ... alleging Papoose never got in his face and never smacked him with a book after he jokingly called Shields "Serena Williams." Instead, Huston claims the rapper hurled a stack of books at him from a distance.

Huston said police were present when it happened ... and even though he decided not to press charges at the time, he's now considering other legal action.

"I've been talking to a lawyer and counsel just because of the lies that have been told about me and spread about my name," Huston said.

"I was assaulted, and they admitted they assaulted me online ... but I don't do my videos for this reason. That's why I didn't wanna mention it 'cause I don't do my videos to get the wrong reaction out of somebody and be like 'oh let me sue you now.'"