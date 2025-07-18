Claressa Shields Meets Laila Ali's Demand, Secures $15M For Mega Fight

Play video content TMZSports.com

A Claressa Shields and Laila Ali superfight just got a whole lot more real ... 'cause just days after the retired boxing legend made it clear she wouldn't even consider fighting without at least $15 million on the table, the "GWOAT" has a message -- we got the dough!

"Laila, I'm here with my team. I got some great news for you. We got the $15 million!" Shields said in video sent to TMZ Sports.

The undefeated champ continued ... "Let's make a fight between me and you. The best versus the best. The greats versus the greats. The GWOAT versus Muhammad Ali's daughter, Laila Ali. Let's make it happen."

As for where the moolah's coming from, Ruben Branson's Wynn Records says he's put up the enormous amount of cash.

Shieds' team even brought out a big ass check (in both size and monetary amount) ... made out to Ali.

Of course, talk of the huge fight recently kicked off again when, on the heels of the hugely successful Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano scrap at Madison Square Garden earlier this month, Ali was asked about the prospects of returning to the squared circle after nearly two decades away.

"Unless somebody calls me and says they have [the $15 to $20 million], we’re not even gonna have a conversation,” Laila told FightHype.

There isn't any love lost between the two women, both all-time greats who have never lost (CS is 16-0, LA is 24-0), and the beef goes back years.

During a 2019 radio interview, Ali said, "[Shields] could never beat me. Let me get that real straight."

Claressa fired back, saying that while Laila may hold a 24-0 record, she faced far less talented opposition.

From there, the athletes have taken shots at each other over the years ... but there was never any real hope that they'd share the ring.

That is until now!

Shields' team says they have also locked down two of the most prominent venues in the country, T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

They also say they have dates -- although they didn't disclose them.

Shields sent a final message to her foe.

"So you're saying we got the $15 million. We got the venue, and we got the dates. Now all we need is Laila Ali. Are you gonna make the fight happen or what? You asked for $15 million and we delivered."