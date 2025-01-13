Claressa Shields Says 'The Fire Inside,' New Biopic About Life, Will Change Lives

Play video content TMZSports.com

Claressa Shields is raving about the new biopic, "The Fire Inside," chronicling the boxing star's rough-and-tumble upbringing in Michigan ... a "surreal" film "T-Rex" says will positively impact countless people!

"I just believe it's very inspiring," Shields told TMZ Sports. "I've seen my movie now nine times and to see Ryan Destiny portray me as well as she did. I know that 'The Fire Inside' is going to change lives. [Ryan] did such a great job."

The movie, which dropped on Christmas, tells Shields' story as a young female fighter in Flint -- overcoming challenges such as sexual abuse, abandonment, and poverty -- to the Olympic podium, where she made history as the first American woman to win gold in boxing.

"Trauma, trauma, trauma. It was very triggering the first time I watched my biopic," Claressa admitted.

Because looking back is hard, CS, who says she isn't a "super private person," admits she didn't love the idea of looking back. But, she took a chance and opened up, and it's already had a huge impact.

"It's so many people that reached out. Little girls send me boxing videos. Parents send me videos of them crying. Girls getting back into the gym and working out. Everybody is just so inspired and so motivated."

Despite already having a movie about her life, Shields says she's nowhere near done ... and to that point, she's got a big fight scheduled for February 2 in her hometown.

Shields, with a win over 5-0 heavyweight Danielle Perkins, will become the first undisputed female champ.

We asked Claressa, whose opp is significantly taller than her, about the upcoming scrap.