Claressa Shields On Amanda Nunes Fight, We'd Make Millions!

Undefeated boxing superstar Claressa Shields is convinced she'd make MILLIONS from a superfight with UFC champ Amanda Nunes ... but it ain't about the money.

"I'm more about the legacy of it," Sheilds said on the "TMZ Sports" TV show ... "To say that you actually beat the greatest MMA fighter."

The 24-year-old boxer is seemingly unstoppable ... she's 9-0 as a pro with TWO Olympic gold medals. Meanwhile, Nunes has destroyed the greatest female MMA fighters ever -- from Ronda Rousey to Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm.

The fight is starting to pick up some serious momentum ... earlier this month, Dana White told TMZ Sports he's open to the idea of letting Nunes cross over into the boxing ring (a la Conor McGregor) after she takes care of some UFC business.

And, Shields says her manager is also on board -- not just because of the money but because the event would be huge for female combat sports.