Claressa Shields Didn't 'Run Up On' Remy Ma, Rapper Wishes She Did

Claressa Shields did NOT scrap with Remy Ma amid their ongoing beef ... but sources tell TMZ Sports the rapper actually wishes the boxing champ would've tried to pick a fight -- this after an edited video made it seem like the two recently came to blows.

A clip featuring Shields made rounds on Wednesday ... showing the 17-0 fighter calling out an unnamed person and saying she "ran up on her."

Claressa Shields says she beat up Remy Ma pic.twitter.com/OaHfIyMkrk — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) August 13, 2025 @AkademiksTV

The soundbite led many, including DJ Akademiks, to assume she was referring to Remy ... as the aggregator even captioned the vid, "Claressa Shields says she beat up Remy Ma."

Pretty juicy, right?? Only one problem -- the quote was taken from a 2024 video where Shields was actually calling out rival Alycia Baumgardner ... and sources close to Remy tell TMZ Sports Claressa never approached her in such a manner.

Even though it didn't happen, we're told Remy would've welcomed the attempt ... which certainly sounds like the musician feels confident she could stand her ground against the pro fighter.

The feud between Remy and Shields began last year when the "Feels So Good" rapper publicly accused her estranged husband, rapper Papoose, of having an affair with Claressa.

Remy and Shields exchanged personal jabs on social media ... escalating their conflict into a full-on drama. Papoose later chimed in, saying he had been seeking a divorce from Remy.

Play video content Instagram / @papoose

Remy denied stalling on making the split official ... and Papoose officially filed in May, citing irreconcilable differences.

At least we know no hands were thrown between Remy and Shields ... as of right now.