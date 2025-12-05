Kim Kardashian Shares Sexy Christmas Photo Shoot

Christmas came a little bit early this year ... Kim Kardashian already gifted us with some insanely hot holiday pics from her "Kimsmas" TikTok Live special.

Kim teamed shared pics with mom Kris Jenner, rapper Snoop Dogg and others from the SKIMS holiday livestream, but it was all eyes on her and that plunging neckline that drew eyeballs.

The aspiring lawyer showed off a whole heck of a lotta cleavage in a white babydoll dress, highlighting all of her luscious curves.

And her other look was just as tantalizing ... she sent heart rates soaring in a form-fitting snow-bunny number, which accentuated her hourglass figure.

In addition to Snoop and her mom, Kim also posed with "Love Island" hunk Nicolas Vansteenberghe, who showed off his washboard abs in red flannel pajamas.

The first-ever "Kimsmas" went live Wednesday and featured 45 minutes of entertainment and giveaways.