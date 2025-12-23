Kim Kardashian Attempts Group Photo With Kids, Doesn’t Go as Planned

Struggles to Get Kids to Pose For Holiday Pic!!!

Kim Kardashian knows the holiday struggle all too well ... trying to corral the kids into a picture-perfect family photo.

KK took to IG Monday to share a series of pics capturing her attempt to get 10-year-old Saint, 7-year-old Chicago, and 6-year-old Psalm to smile and pose alongside her.

Saint was clearly the toughest sell ... delivering a stone-cold stare in the first shot before eventually cracking what can only be described as a courtesy half-smile. Don't worry, Saint ... we've all been there.

Meanwhile, Chicago and Psalm were much more cooperative ... flashing big grins and some silly faces as they stood next to their mom.

Kim summed up her experience with a very relatable caption .... "I really tried."

As you know ... Kim Kardashian shares four children with her ex-husband, Kanye West, though it's unclear where he'll be spending the holidays.

At one point, Kim tries to get all four kids -- including North West -- to pose in front of the Christmas tree ... but North seems to be on the same page as Saint, with the pic showing her walking out of frame.

Not all was lost, though ... in the last slide, North shows her mom some love with the two lip-syncing and dancing together to Ken Carson’s “Thx.”