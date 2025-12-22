Lauren Sanchez-Bezos Celebrates 56th Birthday With the Kardashian-Jenners

Lauren Sanchez-Bezos celebrated her 56th b-day the only way she knows how — in style! — but she had a little help from her friends in the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

That's right ... Kris Jenner and her daughter, Khloe Kardashian, got into the chilly holiday spirit for Lauren's swanky birthday bash over the weekend, posing for pics wrapped in their warm furry outfits.

As you can see, Kris and Khole looked absolutely stunning together — and so did Lauren, who joined the two in one of the pics, all of which were uploaded to Kris' Instagram.

Kris wore a brown fur peacoat over outerwear; Khloe donned a gumdrop dress with a fur stole; and Lauren dressed in all-black with a leopard-print coat.

A few of the snaps featured Khloe and Kris posing next to a red convertible outside a house with Christmas lights and snow on the ground.

In case you're wondering ... Kim Kardashian didn't make it to the soiree ... but she posted a series of Instagram photos of herself with Lauren. In the caption, Kim wished Mrs. Jeff Bezos a happy belated birthday, calling her the "ultimate girls-girl," who is "always uplifting everyone around her."