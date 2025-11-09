Kris Jenner Celebrates 70th Birthday with Star-Studded Party, Bruno Mars Performs

Kris Jenner rang in her milestone 70th birthday with a celebration only the world's most famous momager could pull off ... packed with A-listers, billionaires, and a live performance from a massive recording artist ... but despite the whispers, there was no surprise wedding.

The massive bash went down Saturday night at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's $165 million Beverly Hills mansion, where roughly 300 of Hollywood's biggest names turned up to toast Kris in style.

The guest list was pure power ... Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Adele and Rich Paul, Mariah Carey, Sia, Tyler Perry, Kyle Richards, Vin Diesel, Mark Zuckerberg, Travis Barker, and Scott Disick.

Also on hand to celebrate KJ ... Selma Blair, Tommy Hilfiger, Snoop Dogg, Paris, Nicky and Kathy Hilton, Stevie Wonder, Gayle King, Tristan Thompson, Hailey Bieber, Babyface, Meghan Trainor and Jonathan "Foodgod" Cheban.

The party was dripping in glamour ... tuxedos, designer gowns, and martinis everywhere, matching the event’s James Bond-inspired theme. Our sources tell us Bruno Mars hit the stage for a private set that had the crowd dancing, singing, and losing their minds.

As we first reported ... there was buzz Kris might secretly tie the knot with longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble during the party, but our party sources tell us no wedding went down.