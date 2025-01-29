Bruno Mars Once Again Pokes Fun at $50 Million Gambling Debt Rumor

Bruno Mars is able to joke about his rumored $50 million gambling debt with "Finesse" ... poking fun at himself, and the past gossip, after reaching a new milestone.

The singer slid in a reference about the wild rumor Tuesday, when he celebrated his achievement as the first artist on Spotify to reach 150 million monthly listeners.

Alongside his big news, Bruno encouraged his fans to "KEEP STREAMING," joking he'd "be out of debt in no time" if they did.

As you know, the "Die With a Smile" artist was previously accused of having accrued a massive gambling debt -- $50 million, to be exact -- at the Park MGM Las Vegas ... with reports suggesting the casino resort essentially owned him and that was how they scored such a long residency from BM.

However, TMZ broke the story that the claim was all a bunch of hogwash ... a rep for MGM Resorts International told us the singer had no such gambling tab and said they'd be happy to welcome Bruno back anytime.

The Grammy-winner has since poked fun at the rumor a number of times in recent months, with BM even sharing a fan video that called his recent Lady Gaga collab a "way to get Bruno Mars out of debt."

He also told the Las Vegas Review-Journal last year he loves "the lore" about him being "a Las Vegas lounge singer in debt to the mob."