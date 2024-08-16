Bruno Mars Performs at L.A.'s Intuit Dome, Lady Gaga's Surprise Appearance

Play video content Credit X/@IntuitDome

Bruno Mars christened the new Intuit Dome in Inglewood, but not without snags -- and there were plenty of celebs on hand to take in the music and the glitches.

First thing's first .. Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance to the delight of the packed house.

Ashton Kutcher, Jennifer Lopez, Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes, Jimmy O. Yang, Simu Liu, DJ D-Nice, Jimmy Jam, Paul Scheer, June Diane Raphael, Meghan Trainor, Kenya Barris among the celebs who checked out tonight's Bruno Mars show at @IntuitDome with Lady Gaga. pic.twitter.com/PwaO1151Un — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) August 16, 2024 @chrissgardner

Jennifer Lopez was among the celebs in the crowd ... choosing to spend estranged hubby Ben Affleck's birthday cheering on BM.

Gaga, who Bruno introduced as "pop royalty," rocked a massive blonde wig, white tights, and an itty-bitty pink-and-white dress ... she and BM performed their new duet, "Die With a Smile," on stage for the first time.

Still, we're not sure all the star power will be enough for fans to forget the headache they endured leading up to the show.

Despite the venue's $2 billion price tag, it appears it didn't have working ticket scanners for Bruno's concert ... and thousands of fans were briefly trapped outside amid technical issues.

In addition to problems with facial recognition software, fans claimed they had issues transferring their tickets from Ticketmaster to the Intuit app.

Intuit Stadium Opening night is a DISASTER! @Intuit @BrunoMars No safety exits, two hours late, terrible signage, not handicap accessible, no WiFi, clueless staff, tripped on your stairs! I’ll stick with the @thekiaforum Ya’ll ruined my Dad’s B-Day gift! pic.twitter.com/zNvsge2wDi — Melanie (@gongdess) August 16, 2024 @gongdess

The tech drama delayed the show by 40 minutes ... Bruno didn't hit the stage until 9:40 PM.

The hiccups didn't stop there ... later in the evening, a distressed fan required assistance ... but security was slow to respond, forcing Bruno to call them out.

He snapped ... "You guys are security, right? Get your asses in the middle [of the floor], c'mon! Jump over the gate and help them out."

Bruno Mars stops his Intuit Dome show to call for security for urgent attention to a situation unfolding in the first few rows. Security takes a beat so he is forced to say it again and they rush the section. Not sure what happened but if you watch until the end, you can see… pic.twitter.com/t5TGEhvjLs — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) August 16, 2024 @chrissgardner

Security eventually cleared the row and helped the fan, who suffered from a medical emergency.