Kylie Jenner Shares Sports Bra Selfie, Photos of New Cat in Instagram Drop
Kylie Jenner's got a tan and a furry new friend ... showing off her body in a selfie -- then showing off her new cat in several more!
The model and mogul jumped on Instagram a few hours ago, posting a pic of her workout gear ... a tiny cheetah-print bikini and even smaller black workout shorts.
She wrote, "woke up tan it's gonna be a good day" ... though we can't imagine Jenner has too many bad days when it comes to her looks!
Kylie's new friend doesn't have any tan to speak of, though ... 'cause she also shared pics of a snowy white cat all cuddled up against her chest.
Her kitten -- a little lady according to her posts -- explored Kylie's house in a couple clips ... before Jenner smooched the top of her head a few times in the last vid.
Unclear exactly when Kylie got the cat ... but her posts come just a couple weeks after her dog, a greyhound named Norman, passed away after more than a decade by her side.
Jenner's always had a ton of pets -- greyhounds and dachshunds mostly -- and, it seems she's added a new cat friend to the pack!