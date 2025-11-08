Kylie Jenner Shares Sports Bra Selfie, Photos of New Cat in Instagram Drop

Kylie Jenner's got a tan and a furry new friend ... showing off her body in a selfie -- then showing off her new cat in several more!

The model and mogul jumped on Instagram a few hours ago, posting a pic of her workout gear ... a tiny cheetah-print bikini and even smaller black workout shorts.

She wrote, "woke up tan it's gonna be a good day" ... though we can't imagine Jenner has too many bad days when it comes to her looks!

Play video content Instagram/@kyliejenner

Kylie's new friend doesn't have any tan to speak of, though ... 'cause she also shared pics of a snowy white cat all cuddled up against her chest.

Her kitten -- a little lady according to her posts -- explored Kylie's house in a couple clips ... before Jenner smooched the top of her head a few times in the last vid.

Unclear exactly when Kylie got the cat ... but her posts come just a couple weeks after her dog, a greyhound named Norman, passed away after more than a decade by her side.