Kylie Jenner's Wanted to Be a Pop Star Since She 'Came Out of the Womb'

Kylie Jenner says she was born dreaming of the recording studio ... joking she's been ready to be a pop star ever since she was born.

The aspiring singer-songwriter dropped a video on socials of her talking about her feature on the Terror Jr song "Fourth Strike" ... and, she told interviewer Carter Gregory, she "came out of the womb" ready for a career in pop music.

Jenner says she's never really pursued music because she never had the confidence -- yes, even beautiful, billionaire KarJenners have some self-doubts, too -- but, she explains getting older encouraged her to take the leap into the music industry.

Kylie notes her 30th birthday is just around the corner -- she turned 28 in August -- and, she doesn't want to live life with any regrets.

King Kylie -- her stage name, at least for now -- says she walked into the studio very nervous ... but she ultimately settled down once she heard her singing voice in her ear, calling it "angelic."

BTW, musicians need confidence ... and Kylie's got it in spades ... saying she reached the end of the session and simply thought she was the best to ever do it.

"Fourth Strike" is a promotional tool for Kylie's nostalgic cosmetics line featuring the colorful It-Girl King Kylie aesthetic she was rockin' in the mid-2010s ... though it sounds like she may want to stick with it and keep the career going.