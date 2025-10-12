Kylie Jenner Teases 'King Kylie' Makeup Collection Teaser With Sexy Video

Kylie Jenner’s taking us way back to a decade ago when she kicked off her beauty empire -- and she’s dropping it all to hype her new "King Kylie" cosmetics launch with a vid that's totally🔥!

The Snapchat video Kylie teased all weekend is finally here -- and it’s a full-blown 2010s throwback ... handcuffed, rocking a tiny black bra and matching shorts, strutting with some serious va‑voom drama while a catchy beat carries on in the background.

The full video, which she dubbed as a "part 2" for a vid she made for a set of glosses back in 2016 (check out the OG above!), is a total ride -- Kylie getting interrogated for being the "baddest b*tch" while also flipping the entire cosmetics game on its head ... all before she even hit her twenties.

Of course, in classic KarJenner fashion, Kylie’s bailed out by none other than momager Kris, and they’re driving off giggling into the sunset like the ultimate power duo.

As you know, Kylie built an empire on bold colors, wild hair, and makeup that popped a decade ago -- and trust us, the full collection dropping on the 18th will no doubt serve that same fierce energy.