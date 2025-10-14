Kylie Jenner Hits the Town With Hailey Bieber After Dropping Single

Kylie Jenner just launched King Kylie 2.0 ... and of course, Hailey Bieber was there, bestie mode activated, helping her celebrate the makeup drop and her new single like a boss!

The makeup mogul rocked iconic flowing blue highlights -- throwback to 2015 -- flaunting her killer frame in a tiny black bra and leather pants ... while Hailey kept it chic as they hit West Hollywood Monday night.

Kylie’s signature edgy glam -- the very look that launched her beauty empire -- was on full display, slaying just like a decade ago, as she and Hailey grabbed drinks at Urth Café, before heading to French hotspot Marvin.

Things are popping off for Kylie ... she just made her musical debut with L.A. duo Terror Jr on the steamy new single, "Fourth Strike."

Play video content Instagram/@kyliejenner

Of course, it’s all tied to her nostalgic Kylie Cosmetics drop, bringing back her colorful mid-2010s King Kylie vibe.