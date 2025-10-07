Hailey Bieber Shows Off Her Butt in Tiny Bikini While Plugging Rhode

All Rhodes Lead To My Bum!!!

Hailey Bieber’s Rhode empire is thriving -- and she’s proving she can sling skincare any way she pleases ... even if that means flaunting it in a bikini.

Peep these cheeky shots -- Hailey dropped a sizzling IG dump, flashing her bronzed bod (and booty) in a black 2-piece while slipping in some smooth Rhode plugs.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Hailey’s clearly mastered the IG hustle ... locking down every angle and even making it look like a casual "Oh, I'm just picking outfits" moment.