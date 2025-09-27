Justin and Hailey Bieber Stay Busy Day Before His Ex Selena Gomez Ties the Knot

We're Too Busy to Think About Selena's Wedding!!!

Justin and Hailey Bieber aren't sitting at home reading all the chatter regarding Selena Gomez's wedding online ... they're staying busy this weekend -- getting errands done and seemingly making big deals!

The singer-songwriter and his model wife stepped out separately Friday afternoon -- the day before Selena officially tied the knot with Benny Blanco -- with Hailey heading over for a quick trip to the DMV.

Hailey looked stylish in a gray coat and black pants ... donning a pair of superstar sunglasses as she strode into the Santa Monica locale.

Meanwhile, Justin was spotted outside a music studio chatting with a friend ... blue jacket on -- and, we're told he met with KISS stars Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons.

Unclear if the trio plan on putting out a new album, or if this is just a friendly meet-and-greet ... but, it just goes to show Justin focused on his own stuff -- not on what his longtime ex is up to this weekend.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As we told you ... BB and SG are officially married -- with Selena sharing tons of sweet couple pics to Instagram just a couple hours ago.

Benny confirmed their nuptials in an Instagram comment which reads, "my life in real life" ... so, it seems the two are already on the road to happily ever after!

The same couldn't be said about Selena's ill-fated romance with Justin Bieber which began in 2010 and ended in 2018 ... though it was on-again, off-again for much of that time.

Selena's fans have also hated on Hailey for years ... though the two women have always denied drama between them -- and Hailey even liked her engagement news back in December.