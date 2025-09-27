Oregon Duck Sets Social Media Ablaze After Seeming to Shade Selena Gomez Wedding

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco might have a few haters on their big day, including one big-time celebrity ... the feisty Oregon Duck!

Here's the deal ... the University of Oregon is facing off against Penn State University Saturday afternoon in Happy Valley, PA with kickoff set to take place at 4:30 PM PT.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

However, attendees got an early start on the festivities because the popular college football pregame show "College Gameday" set up on PSU's campus to preview the exciting matchup ... and The Oregon Duck whipped out a sign while in the crowd.

OU's faithful mascot's sign reads, "Imagine being at a wedding right now" in all caps ... and, while it doesn't get more specific than that, tons of people online are sure he's referring to Gomez and Blanco's nuptials taking place in Montecito tonight.

After all, The Oregon Duck's pretty locked in on pop culture ... shooting his shot with Sydney Sweeney in the past and referencing the show "New Girl" on another occasion.

Of course, there are a whole lot of guests actually going to the wedding -- the expected number is up above 170 -- with Taylor Swift arriving under a cover of umbrellas in Santa Barbara Friday afternoon.

We've shared photos from the set-up with you already ... and, it looks like it's going to be a lovely event -- though we haven't seen any pics of TVs to stream the game on!

Meryl Streep's skipping the wedding ... though she's also not headed to Beaver Stadium to watch the Ducks and the Nittany Lions -- she's pulled a Miranda Priestly and went to a Milan Fashion Week event.

To be fair to The Oregon Duck ... he's a pretty big U of O fan -- and, it is a matchup of top teams ranked in the top 10 nationally.

But, we know a bunch of Selena fans who would give up tickets to the Super Bowl to party the night away with her at her wedding. Plus, the Duck might just be salty he didn't get an invite!