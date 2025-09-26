Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's Weekend Wedding Taking Shape, See Pics

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco Our Big Day's Taking Shape!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Prep for Santa Barbara Wedding
Launch Gallery
Waiting to Wed! Launch Gallery
Getty / Backgrid Composite

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s "I do's" are almost here -- and judging by these pics, the weekend wedding is shaping up to be one heck of a Cali-style affair!

A massive white marquee has popped up on a private Montecito, Santa Barbara County estate -- wrapped in palm trees and looking like a luxe oasis, ready to wow guests when they roll in for the nuptials, expected to go down Saturday.

selena gomez benny blanco wedding location backgrid sub 2
Backgrid

A second dark gray tent is locked in for the altar where Selena and Benny will swap vows to make it official.

selena gomez benny blanco wedding location backgrid sub 4
Backgrid

Delivery trucks -- including a party rental crew -- were also spotted Thursday, decking out the secret location for the big day.

selena gomez benny blanco wedding location backgrid sub 3
Backgrid

The venue’s coming together as a cozy-but-glam setup -- outdoor lounges, cocktail corners, and even pop-up gourmet kitchens firing up to feed the 170+ expected guests.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Together
Launch Gallery
Selena and Benny Together Launch Gallery

Clearly, only the best for these lovebirds -- Selena’s been counting down the days to marry Benny, and now, after that Dec '24 "yes," the fairy tale finale is finally here!

Related articles