PETA Sends Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Vegan 'Vegas Caviar' Wedding Gift

By TMZ Staff
Published
selena gomez and benny blanco getty 1
Getty

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are saying "I do" this weekend and PETA's already RSVP'd with a wedding gift that screams animal-friendly luxury.

TMZ has learned the org shipped the couple a fully vegan take on Benny's favorite dish ... the bougie chips-and-caviar combo. The gift basket includes Lay's, a recipe for dairy-free crème fraiche, chives and a plant-powered caviar swap from Cavi-art.

peta caviar and lay chips PETA
PETA

PETA sent a letter giving Selena a playful nod, reminding her she made her distaste for traditional fish eggs clear on "Selena + Chef." The animal rights group says this swap might just have her singing, "I Can’t Get Enough."

peta selena gomez benny blanco launch
Launch Doc
read the letter Launch Doc
PETA

PETA's Senior VP Lisa Lange tells us ... "Anything and everything can be made vegan these days, and this animal-friendly twist on Benny's favorite combo will help make sure there's no murders in the building when he and Selena take the plunge."

The org adds sturgeon, the fish slaughtered for pricey caviar, are ancient "living dinosaurs" that have survived mass extinctions but are now endangered thanks to the caviar trade. PETA says ditching the real thing saves animals, helps the planet, and even reduces health risks.

We broke the story ... the venue is so hush-hush even the guests don't have the address yet ... though our sources told us it's going down at a rented out private estate in Montecito.

