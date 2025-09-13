Selena Gomez What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!
Selena Gomez ... What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!
Published
Circle circle dot dot, can you find the changes in this Selena Gomez hot shot?! Do your best and "keep your hands to yourself" when tracking down the minor switch-ups. You've got this!
Earlier this week in New York City, the future Mrs. Blanco donned a red-hot mini-dress, which featured tassels, a floral design and an off-the-shoulder cut. Clearly, Gomez has her pre-wedding style locked in, but can you score the discreet differences?!
And not to fret if you're unable to track down the changes ... You can phone a friend!
HINT: There are THREE differences in the above Selena Gomez photos!*