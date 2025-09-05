Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Will Wed at End of Month at Top-Secret Venue

Selena Gomez is so close to swapping "Miss" for "Mrs." ... TMZ hears she’s tying the knot with fiancé Benny Blanco at the end of this month!

Sources tell TMZ Selena and Benny are saying "I do" at the end of September, and the wedding will be in the Montecito/Santa Barbara area of Southern California.

Now we’re hearing the actual wedding spot itself is so hush-hush, not even the guests know the venue.

In fact, everyone’s getting shuttled to the venue from a location in Montecito on the big day, making it all the more confidential.

It’s the perfect finale to a whirlwind love story ... these two first started dating back in July '23 after knowing each other professionally for years.

Benny announced in December 2024 that he popped the question -- and after Benny's bachelor party in Vegas and Selena's bachelorette party in Mexico -- they’re racing down the aisle less than a year later!

