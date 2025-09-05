Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Will Wed at End of Month at Top-Secret Venue

Selena Gomez is so close to swapping "Miss" for "Mrs." ... TMZ hears she’s tying the knot with fiancé Benny Blanco at the end of this month!

Sources tell TMZ Selena and Benny are saying "I do" at the end of September, and the wedding will be in the Montecito/Santa Barbara area of Southern California.

Now we’re hearing the actual wedding spot itself is so hush-hush, not even the guests know the venue.

In fact, everyone’s getting shuttled to the venue from a location in Montecito on the big day, making it all the more confidential.

Play video content TMZ.com

It’s the perfect finale to a whirlwind love story ... these two first started dating back in July '23 after knowing each other professionally for years.

Play video content 8/28/25 Instagram/@selenagomez