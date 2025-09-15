2025 Emmys After-Parties: Selena Gomez, Seth Rogen, Lisa & More Hit the Town
2025 Emmy Awards SMALL SCREEN STARS PARTY AFTER CEREMONY
The biggest names in television were itching to step out following the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards ... wasting no time to hit after-parties celebrating the big night.
Selena Gomez looks stunning in a sleek Louis Vuitton dress at her private gathering ... while Rita Ora is rocking an all-white suit and Olivia Rodrigo is keeping it cool in a black dress -- all ready to take on the night.
Emmy winners look ready to party ... Seth Rogen is seen posing for pics while double-fisting his trophies at the AppleTV+ after-party and Jean Smart is all smiles at the HBO Max after-party.
Young Hollywood is showing up for some fun ... with "White Lotus" star Sam Nivola looking sharp in a floral vest, joined by his girlfriend Iris Apatow.
Speaking of "White Lotus" ... BLACKPINK's Lisa is shining in a white dress, dripping with some dazzling jewelry.
Parker Posey might've won outfit of the night ... wowing in a purple Valentino gown at the HBO after-party.
Check out the gallery for the rest of the fits ... as usual, the stars didn't disappoint.