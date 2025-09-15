2025 Emmys After-Parties: Selena Gomez, Seth Rogen, Lisa & More Hit the Town

The biggest names in television were itching to step out following the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards ... wasting no time to hit after-parties celebrating the big night.

Selena Gomez looks stunning in a sleek Louis Vuitton dress at her private gathering ... while Rita Ora is rocking an all-white suit and Olivia Rodrigo is keeping it cool in a black dress -- all ready to take on the night.

Emmy winners look ready to party ... Seth Rogen is seen posing for pics while double-fisting his trophies at the AppleTV+ after-party and Jean Smart is all smiles at the HBO Max after-party.

Young Hollywood is showing up for some fun ... with "White Lotus" star Sam Nivola looking sharp in a floral vest, joined by his girlfriend Iris Apatow.

Speaking of "White Lotus" ... BLACKPINK's Lisa is shining in a white dress, dripping with some dazzling jewelry.

Parker Posey might've won outfit of the night ... wowing in a purple Valentino gown at the HBO after-party.