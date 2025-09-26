Taylor Swift Lands in California for Selena Gomez's Wedding, Covers Up With Umbrellas

Taylor Swift is officially back in Cali to celebrate Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's nuptials ... though fans hoping to catch a full glimpse of her at the airport are sure to be disappointed.

The singer-songwriter arrived at Santa Barbara airport Friday afternoon ... but, before she deplaned, a ton of dudes ran out in front of her to cover up the stairs with umbrellas -- almost completely blocking the pop star from view ... aside from her superstar elbow.

Check it out ... it's a pretty effective disguise -- and one Taylor's used before, pulling a similar trick before Super Bowl LVIII in 2024. You can see just a hint of her maroon dress and her arm as well.

A black SUV is waiting at the bottom of the stairs ... and it pulls away once Taylor hops inside -- whisking her off to wherever she's staying before the big event.

It seems Taylor brought some sort of gift with her, too ... 'cause one of her compatriots is holding a big white box -- possibly a gift for the happy couple?

As we told you ... Selena and Benny are tying the knot in front of their friends and family at a private estate in Montecito this weekend -- with the wedding expected to take place tomorrow.

Workers are busy erecting tents and other structures to facilitate the ceremony ... which will have to be quite large and lavish to cater to the expected 170+ guests.

Taylor and Selena struck up a friendship way back in the day while Selena was dating Nick Jonas and Taylor was dating his brother Joe Jonas ... recently saying on the "Therapuss" podcast they "like to say the best things [they] got out of those relationships was each other.”