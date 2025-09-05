Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Will Get Married at a Private Estate, Not a Hotel

Play video content TMZ.com

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding at the end of the month will be a very private affair ... 'cause we've learned it's happening at an estate, not a hotel.

Sources with knowledge tell us ... the stars aren't getting married at the Rosewood Miramar Beach or San Ysidro Ranch -- two popular wedding venues for the rich and famous in Southern California.

We're told they've rented out a private estate in Montecito ... though it's unclear exactly where in the area they'll be.

While we don't know for sure the reason for the choice of an estate ... it's safe to assume it's for extra security ... after all, when one of the bride's BFFs is Taylor Swift, hotel security just ain't gonna cut it!

Besides, an estate sounds a lot more intimate ... which might be exactly what Benny and Selena want -- a wedding away from prying eyes.

We broke the story this morning ... the venue is so hush-hush at this point even the guests don't have the address yet ... though it's going down at the end of this month.

Invitees are getting shuttled from a spot in the city to the spread ... adding an extra layer to the secrecy.

Play video content 8/28/25 Instagram/@selenagomez

Selena just celebrated her bachelorette weekend in Mexico last month ... another major milestone in her whirlwind romance with Benny.