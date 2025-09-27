Meryl Streep Skips Selena Gomez's Wedding for Milan Fashion Week

Meryl Streep is officially not attending Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's star-studded Santa Barbara wedding this weekend ... 'cause she's currently in Milan for Fashion Week!

But Meryl didn't just attend the runway event ... she showed up in full Miranda Priestly fashion, rocking the iconic hairstyle from the 2006 film -- "The Devil Wears Prada." Makes sense, 'cause she's been spotted filming its highly anticipated sequel in New York recently.

The actress was later captured in a private moment posted by Vogue with none other than Anna Wintour herself ... and you can hear Wintour in disbelief that the Hollywood legend ventured to the Italian fashion capital all the way from NYC.

In the video posted by Vogue, Streep reveals to Wintour that this is her first-ever fashion show ... making the moment all the more iconic.