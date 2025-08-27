Anne Hathaway Slips, Falls Filming 'Devil Wears Prada 2'

Play video content BACKGRID

Anne Hathaway just provided some outtakes for "The Devil Wears Prada 2" ... because ya gotta see the way she fell down a stoop while filming in New York City.

The actress is all dolled up, leaving her front door in heels when she takes a tumble down a flight of stairs.

Anne's legs fold under her and she falls on her butt ... but she hops right up, raises her arms and declares, "She's fine!!!"

AH had something in her hand that smashed into pieces on one of the steps ... but it seems she escaped this unscathed.