Anne Hathaway Calls Close Encounter W/ Knicks' OG Anunoby 'Bucket-List Moment'

Nearly getting run over by a Knicks player apparently has a place alongside Oscars and blockbuster movie credits for Anne Hathaway ... 'cause she just revealed her scary encounter with OG Anunoby earlier this week was actually on her "bucket list!"

Hathaway took to her Instagram page on Thursday night to address the close call she had on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden ... and she was surprisingly jovial about it all.

In a selfie video, she said "I almost got crashed into last night!" before adding, "I always wanted that to happen!"

She ended the clip by actually thanking Anunoby with a big smile.

It's all a bit peculiar, of course, considering she and her son were just inches away from getting barreled into by a speeding 6-foot-7, 232-pound athlete during New York's tilt with Chicago.

OG Anunoby almost crashed into Anne Hathaway sitting courtside 😅 pic.twitter.com/730en82OrM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 14, 2024 @BleacherReport

Outside of some spilled snacks, though, Hathaway and her boy did avoid damage ... so it's clearly a laughing matter now.

For Anunoby's part, he had some fun with it all too ... commenting on Hathaway's IG post, "you're welcome."