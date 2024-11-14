Knicks' OG Anunoby Nearly Barrels Into Anne Hathaway In Sprint For Loose Ball

Anne Hathaway's courtside seats Wednesday night might have been just a little too courtside ... 'cause she nearly got a faceful of a sprinting Knicks player!!

Check out video from the first quarter of New York's tilt with Chicago at Madison Square Garden ... OG Anunoby almost crashed right into the actress and her son as he hunted for a loose ball.

OG Anunoby almost crashed into Anne Hathaway sitting courtside 😅 pic.twitter.com/730en82OrM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 14, 2024 @BleacherReport

The 6-foot-7 232-pound forward tipped a Josh Giddey pass -- and then ran after it ... but thankfully, he was able to put the brakes on before he did damage to Hathaway.

He did, though, spill some of "The Princess Diaries" star's treats as he came to a halt ... which didn't seem to please Hathaway's toddler.

The game's announcers had fun with the sight -- as Mike Breen said on-air, "There's always more popcorn, young man!"

Seems MSG staffers were able to help assuage the situation ... rushing over to clean up -- and perhaps offer up some more snacks.