NBA's Tim Hardaway Jr. Leaves Game In Wheelchair After Slamming Head On Ground

Scary scene on the NBA hardwood Tuesday night ... Pistons wing Tim Hardaway Jr. terrifyingly slammed his head on the ground -- and needed a wheelchair to leave the game.

The scene all unfolded in the third quarter of Detroit's matchup with the Heat at Little Caesars Arena ... when Hardaway Jr. attempted to play some physical defense against Tyler Herro.

The wheelchair comes out for Tim Hardaway Jr., who took two hard hits to the head on the same possession.

The 32-year-old stepped in front of the driving Miami star in an effort to draw a charge ... but Herro was coming in with so much speed, he knocked Hardaway Jr. to the floor.

His lower body hit first, but when his upper torso followed, it caused a whiplash effect -- and the back of his head violently whacked into the ground.

He reached for his face in pain immediately ... and players and trainers raced to his side to make sure he was OK. After several moments on the floor, Hardaway Jr. was lifted onto a wheelchair and pushed back into the locker room.

Somehow, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Hardaway Jr. did not suffer serious injuries. Haynes reported he required some stitches -- but tests showed he's expected to be fine.

Hardaway Jr. has played in all 12 games for Detroit this season -- scoring 12.5 points per contest.