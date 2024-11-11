NBA's RJ Barrett Pauses Play To Recognize 'Game Of Thrones' Star

Toronto forward RJ Barrett was so starstruck by a "Game Of Thrones" actor who was sitting courtside at his game in L.A. on Sunday -- he actually briefly paused his play to recognize the guy ... and the scene was hilarious.

It all went down during the Raptors' tilt against the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena ... just after Barrett had been fouled while scoring a basket in the first quarter.

Video from the game's broadcast shows the 24-year-old walk toward some fans in the stands to celebrate his potential 3-point play ... he did a double take as he noticed Nikolaj Coster-Waldau -- the man who played Jaime Lannister in 'GOT.'

Check out the footage, Barrett stopped everything he was doing ... and pointed at the guy who was sitting in the second row.

"Game of Thrones?!?" he said.

After getting confirmation, he then smiled ... before he quickly went to the free-throw line to complete his and-one play.

The whole interaction was super funny -- especially considering how there were numerous other A-listers sitting courtside ... including Jessica Alba, Halsey and Ben Affleck.