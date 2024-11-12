Ex-NBA Player Kyle Singler Posts Concerning Videos, 'I Fear For My Life'

Play video content

Ex-NBA player Kyle Singler's recent social media activity has the basketball community concerned ... with several pros offering their support after the former Duke star shared two alarming videos on his Instagram page.

The 36-year-old shared the first clip Monday night ... showing him shirtless and barefoot in a home as he claimed he felt his "voice is getting silenced."

"I have been mistreated and abused, neglected, made into a mental example, and I fear for my life every day, and people in my community make me look out as if I'm gonna be someone that's gonna be a problem and make things difficult for people when I'm only trying to be helpful," the 33rd overall pick in the 2011 draft said.

"And, I feel like I have a certain way about myself and strength and purpose that does not get valued or get treated properly."

The first video abruptly cut off ... but Miami Heat forward Kevin Love -- who played AAU basketball with Singler in his youth -- was quick to react on his own page.

"To everyone who has spent time with Kyle Singler and whose lives he has touched - please shower him with the love and support he needs+deserves," Love said Tuesday. "I would not be who I am today without him. I am forever indebted and love him. To the NBA family, Duke BB family, & South Medford community - let’s show up for one of our own. 🙏🏻❤️"

Other NBA names like Isaiah Thomas and Andre Drummond also shared similar words of encouragement.

Singler followed up with another video -- this time, with his face visible -- claiming he has tried to start a new career, but "everybody has played me into a fool."

"Creating chaos, creating narratives to, again, have it be profitable for people. My life has not changed at all. I am being held hostage in a certain situation and position to, again, create a false narrative about someone and people in general, when all I have been wanting to do is to create a business in nature to allow people to feel --."

The second clip also cuts off before Singler finishes his thought.