Shaquille O'Neal Criticizes Joel Embiid, He'll Never Win A Title At This Rate!

Shaquille O'Neal is keeping his foot on the gas when it comes to Joel Embiid ... continuing to go after the Philadelphia 76ers superstar and saying if he doesn't make some serious changes, he'll never win a championship.

Shaq's blunt assessment came during halftime of the Sixers' matchup with the New York Knicks ... after Embiid put up eight points through two quarters -- all of which came from the free-throw line, as he was 0-3 from the field.

Diesel was clearly unpleased with Embiid's season debut -- especially after the big man expressed his desire to take games off to preserve his health for the playoffs -- and didn't sugarcoat how he felt on the whole situation.

"Joel Embiid will never win a championship until he gets his mind and his attitude right" 👀



Shaq gives his take on Embiid's first half performance and his future 🗣️

"This is the fear I had for Joel Embiid," Shaq said on the "NBA on TNT" desk. "You announce arrogantly, 'I'm not playing back-to-backs, Ernie. I'm not injured, but I'm sore. I come here when I wanna come back.' Now, when you say things like that, you are supposed to come back with extra energy."

Shaq -- who hasn't shied away from criticizing No. 21 -- clearly feels the plan isn't working ... and if Embiid doesn't put the work in to change his mentality, he'll finish his career without a ring.

Shaq's words didn't have an immediate impact on Embiid's game ... cause he ended up 2-for-6 from the field with 13 points and five assists in the 111-99 loss.

"I was a little timid when it came to attacking. But I expected it. I just knew that pushing off [on the knee]...that's the mental hurdle that I gotta get to."



"I felt pretty good, health wise. I think it's just about trusting myself."



Joel Embiid talks about the mental aspect…

After the contest, Embiid said he was good health-wise, but admitted he felt a bit timid in his first outing of the season.