Steph Curry Laughs Off Klay Thompson Mocking Shimmy Dance During Game

Klay Thompson returned to The Bay for the first time as a Dallas Maverick -- facing the Warriors -- and after knocking down a big 3, the 4x NBA champ mimicked his old teammate Steph Curry's infamous shimmy.

But, the Chef got the last laugh.

Klay Thompson hit the Curry shimmy 😱 pic.twitter.com/HCpnyFL9md — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 13, 2024 @NBAonTNT

The intense game went down Tuesday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Thompson's first matchup against his former team since trading him in July after 11 seasons.

The Warriors gave Thompson a heartfelt welcome, as fans saluted the legendary shooting guard with his favorite sailor hat and a standing ovation during player introductions.

However, once tipoff arrived, the 4x All-Star reminded fans and the Warriors what they let walk out the door.

Thompson knocked down six three-pointers, ending the game with 22 points. And, after drillin' one of those deep shots, Thompson taunted Curry by doing his famous shimmy dance.

Turns out, that didn't age well 'cause Curry ended up making a game-sealing three-pointer with just a few seconds left in the contest.

After the 120-117 win, Steph was asked about Thompson's shimmy ... and his reply was short and sweet.

Steph reflects on an emotional win after taking over late 🤩 pic.twitter.com/HbHs3TsAbO — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 13, 2024 @NBCSWarriors

"He knows better than that," Curry said with a big smile.

Curry -- who led all scorers in the game with 37 points -- said he relished the competition and "play-off type atmosphere" of the game.

Thompson also expressed gratitude during his post-game press conference, saying he appreciated the love from Warriors fans.