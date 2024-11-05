Jordan Poole Reignites Beef W/ Draymond Green, Refuses To Let Him Talk To Teammate

It's been two years since Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole in practice ... but the two clearly haven't entirely buried the hatchet -- 'cause the NBA stars got testy with each other during Monday night's game.

Poole and his Washington Wizards hosted Green's Golden State Warriors ... and unsurprisingly, the former teammates taunted each other during the Dubs' 125-112 victory.

They had several exchanges in the contest ... and at one point, Wizards rookie Carlton "Bub" Carrington started chatting with the four-time champ -- before Poole intervened and put a stop to it.

A fan sitting courtside captured the moment ... showing Green upset with Poole for interrupting his conversation. Carrington -- the No. 14 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft -- was left with a confused look on his face.

Green also breathed life into the drama before halftime ... pointing at Poole when Stephen Curry hit a deep ball right at the buzzer.

The two were also pretty physical with each other in the paint ... but that's par for the course for Green.

Despite the animosity, Green credited Poole for playing "a lot better" compared to last season ... saying in his postgame press conference the 6'4" guard is taking smarter shots.

"I think it was a matter of [Poole] wanting it so bad to prove to people that 'I can have my own team,' that 'I can come here and be successful,'" Green said.

"I think he's doing a really good job of settling in now and letting the game come to him."

Golden State head coach Steve Kerr admitted Green's punch "compromised" the Warriors' 2022-23 season ... and it was clear the two couldn't coexist -- as the team traded Poole to the Warriors that offseason.