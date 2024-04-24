Anne Hathaway's Ex-Casting Directors Deny Chemistry Reads on Their Sets

Anne Hathaway claims she once had to make out with 10 different men during a chemistry test -- but that didn't happen on two of her biggest movie hits ... TMZ has learned.

Donna Morong -- the casting director for 'Princess Diaries' in 2001 -- tells TMZ … she's never participated in any auditions where two actors had to make out with their partners in order to test screen chemistry, something Anne says she had to do early in her career.

Some fans speculated "The Princess Diaries" may have been the film in question, as Anne told V Magazine the chemistry read was for a project back in the 2000s. Remember, the coming-of-age movie premiered in 2001 ... and featured Anne kissing not one, but 2 of her costars.

Although, those kisses were notably PG ... y'know, it being a Disney movie and all.

Anyway, another casting director who has worked with AH -- Linda Lamontagne, who helped cast her in the late-'90s/early-'00s show 'Get Real' -- has also denied overseeing any sort of creepy chemistry read ... basically echoing what Morong was saying, it wasn't us!

Linda tells TMZ… “I've worked in casting since 'Capital News' in 1988 and, in all honesty, never had to have actors make out with any other actor for any auditions nor chemistry tests."

She doesn't deny Anne had this experience, but insists talent was never required to swap spit during her time on the series.

LL adds ... "If there was a scene ever, and there were only a few in my career, we never selected those scenes to use for auditions. It's hard enough to audition for something that is new, or even established and we don't want to make a talent uncomfortable. It's enough pressure as it is."

"Brokeback Mountain" can also be crossed off the list ... despite the fact the 2005 romance film was one of Anne's first mature roles. The film's casting director, Avy Kaufman, told us she has no recollection of anything similar to what Anne detailed in her recent cover story.