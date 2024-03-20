Anne Hathaway Denies Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Inspired 'Idea of You'

Anne Hathaway's new rom-com has a lot of the same elements as Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' one-time real relationship -- but AH says there's no connection there whatsoever.

The actress' latest movie, "The Idea of You," is all about a 40-year-old single mom -- played by Anne -- who gets into a steamy romance with a super young 24-year-old boy band singer, played by Nicholas Galitzine ... which is why folks think OW and HS are the inspiration.

As you know ... Olivia was also a single mom when she hooked up with Harry a couple years back -- and that's why people believe Anne and co. took their story to Amazon Prime.

Unfortunately for everyone who was hoping for this to be true ... Anne shut it down explicitly in a recent interview with Extra this week while promoting the film.

When asked explicitly about the Olivia and Harry theory, AH replied. "No, just no." Instead, Anne says the movie's all about her character pulling out all the stops to bounce back from heartbreak after her ex-husband leaves her in pieces ... so, more generic than anything.

There might be some parallels ... but it's not anything Anne and co. looked to for reference, despite what some might think.