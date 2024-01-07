'The Princess Diaries' San Francisco Home Used For Filming Sold For $6.5M

Mia Thermopolis' high school from "The Princess Diaries" has found a buyer ... after nearly 3 months on the market ... TMZ has learned.

According to real estate records ... the owners of the eye-watering $6.5 million sprawling Mediterranean-style abode in San Francisco ... which doubled as the exterior of the high school in the 2001 comedy starring Anne Hathaway ... accepted an offer on the home last Friday.

The 4-bed, 4-bath 12-room villa with 4,554 square feet of living space is undoubtedly fit for royalty ... boasting a media room, elevator, a lower-level gym, and a one-car garage with a laundry closet.

On the outside, there's a roof garden with an outdoor kitchen and firepit ... with majestic views over the San Fran Bay, city views to the north and east and forest views to the west.

Of course, the best selling point of the property is that it's featured as the fictional Grove High School in "The Princess Diaries" ... which Anne's character Mia attended before learning she was Princess of Genovia.

Only the exterior shots of the home were used as the school ... scenes inside the school were filmed at Alverno High School in Sierra Madre, near Pasadena.

The home was owned by the former CEO of Just Desserts and his wife ... undergoing plenty of renovations over the last 2 decades.