Harry Styles Shows Off Ripped Body During Chilly Swim With Girlfriend Taylor Russell

Harry Styles is still lookin' Golden, even when the weather is crap ... 'cause he put his hot bod on full display while taking an ice-cold swim with his boo, Taylor Russell.

Harry and Taylor took a freezing cold dip in the Hampstead Heath swimming ponds, in a post recently uploaded on Instagram by a fan -- who we're sure was grinning from ear to ear.

The singer wasn't shying away from showing himself off ... rocking a beanie, underwear, what appears to be socks, and not much else -- we get why folks adore you, Harry.

As you know, Harry and Taylor have been linked since June when they were spotted on a date at a London art gallery ... and she was getting the VIP treatment at his Vienna concert the following month.

Since then, the 2 have been together quite a bit -- including when they got cozy at the press night for Taylor's play "The Effect" in London, as they chatted it up with folks like James Corden.

Play video content 11/9/23 TMZ.com

They also were spotted at U2's concert at Las Vegas' Sphere last month ... and as you'll recall, he was sporting a buzz cut -- which definitely shocked a few fans.