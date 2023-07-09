Taylor Russell Gets VIP View of Harry Styles' Concert Amid Dating Rumors

Play video content TMZ.com

Harry Styles has his fans abuzz with excitement at the possibility that he's dating Taylor Russell -- and based on where she was this weekend ... they may be on to something.

TMZ has obtained photos and video that show the actress watching Harry's Vienna concert Saturday night in what appears to be a VIP tent of some sort. More than just that, though, it also seems to be an area where HS's team might've been handling BTS concert duties.

As you can see, Taylor -- who's pictured with the bob cut and white dress -- is sitting next to a guy, who's got an electronic device and monitors in front of him. Looks like he might be Harry's stage manager or something ... and that he was pulling the levers of the show.

Taylor's sidled up alongside this fella ... and she's also dancing the night away as Harry performs. In between songs, TR was chatting with the crew member -- taking it all in.

Looks like she was there for the entirety of the show ... and her appearance here dovetails with photos of her in Vienna, with a guy that stans are certain is actually Harry. On Saturday one such photo appeared to show her wearing this exact outfit and rocking the same 'do.

And yet on Sunday, even more purported footage of the two of them walking around the city began circulating as well ... sending the Harry brigade into a full frenzy over the chance that he may have a new love interest in his life. Indeed, they're quite happy about it.

The dating rumors actually began last month, when Harry was spotted walking with Taylor in London ... and seemingly holding her hand too. Now, it appears she's accompanying him on tour, at least partially anyway. Unclear if she'll be going to his other European dates.

Like we said, the Harries (as they're known) are flipping their lid over this would-be couple ... and, unfortunately, it comes at the expense of Olivia Wilde, who Harry dated last year.

Needless to say, his fan base wasn't totally thrilled with that pairing ... as the collective feeling, it seems, was that being with her brought a lot of drama he might not normally have around him ... if not for her. Yes, we're referring to Florence Pugh, Jason Sudeikis, etc.

Anyhoo, they're all broken up now ... and on its face, it looks to us like he might already be moving on to someone else -- who also happens to be closer to him in age ... FWIW.

