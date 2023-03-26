Harry Styles Passionately kisses Emily Ratajkowski in Tokyo

Play video content

Harry Styles has moved on ... and Emily Ratajkowski is feelin' the love!

Harry and Emily shared a passionate kiss with Emily Ratajkowski in Tokyo Saturday night, and they clearly didn't care people were watching.

The 2 had just left a nightclub and the video, obtained by DailyMail, unravels the mystery of who Harry is currently dating.

They were standing outside in the rain locking lips, after a night of dancing inside the club. They clearly want people to know at this point, they're a thing.

Harry is in Tokyo for his Love on Tour concert ... we don't know if Emily was at the show, but it's a good bet she was.

As you know, Harry and Olivia Wilde broke up last November, and over the last month, there's been a buzz he's dating someone new.