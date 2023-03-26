Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Harry Styles Passionately kisses Emily Ratajkowski in Tokyo

Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski Makin' Out Well in Tokyo!!!

3/26/2023 6:30 AM PT
TOKYO LOVIN'

Harry Styles has moved on ... and Emily Ratajkowski is feelin' the love!

Harry and Emily shared a passionate kiss with Emily Ratajkowski in Tokyo Saturday night, and they clearly didn't care people were watching.

The 2 had just left a nightclub and the video, obtained by DailyMail, unravels the mystery of who Harry is currently dating.

They were standing outside in the rain locking lips, after a night of dancing inside the club. They clearly want people to know at this point, they're a thing.

Harry is in Tokyo for his Love on Tour concert ... we don't know if Emily was at the show, but it's a good bet she was.

INVESTIGATING FLIGHT 23

As you know, Harry and Olivia Wilde broke up last November, and over the last month, there's been a buzz he's dating someone new.

Harry Styles' Sexy Ex's
Launch Gallery
Harry Styles Ex's Launch Gallery
Getty

Now we know!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later