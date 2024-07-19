Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Anne Hathaway Dances Hard At Taylor Swift's Germany 'Eras' Tour Stop

Anne Hathaway is proving she's a major Swiftie ... dancing her heart out at Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour stop in Germany, and she's got some serious moves!

The actress was filmed in the VIP section at the VELTINS-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany Friday -- where she was having the time of her life. As Taylor belts out her hit "…Ready For It?," AH jumps up and down while throwing her hands in the air.

It's clearly Anne, too ... as the starlet was spotted earlier in the evening wearing the same outfit -- which includes a white jacket and yellow sunglasses. So yeah, people noticed her.

Anne isn't the first celeb to pop up at the "Eras" tour -- a number of Taylor's famous peers have attended various shows across the globe since the tour's launch back in March 2023.

Take Julia Roberts ... she traveled all the way to Dublin in June to see Taylor perform at the Aviva Stadium. And as we've documented ... there's been a crap ton of other stars who've dropped in to see Taylor do her thing -- especially when she was here in L.A.

Just to name a few .. Emma Stone, Emma Watson, Laura Dern, Shania Twain, Tom Cruise, Ellen Pompeo, Mariska Hargitay, Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, among others.

So, Anne's in good company!

