Kim Kardashian Shows Love To Ivanka Trump's Swiftie-Inspired Cake For Daughter

The infamous Kim Kardashian-Taylor Swift beef might be over -- well, that's if Kim's recent shout-out for Ivanka Trump's daughter’s birthday is evidence.

So here's the scoop -- Ivanka posted an IG carousel celebrating her daughter Arabella's 13th birthday, and there were a few pics of a Swiftie-inspired cake in the mix!

Taylor's favorite number, "13," made a perfect fit for Arabella's big day ... replete with big red candles. It also had the lyric, "Boys only want love if it's torture," from Taylor's hit song "Blank Space" written on top.

When the cake was cut open, a strawberry filling oozed out like a broken heart -- just like it does in the actual music video ... so yeah, it's a straight-up direct reference to TayTay.

Ivanka clearly pulled out all the stops for her teen daughter, and Kim wasn’t about to rain on her parade despite her beef with Tay ... commenting "Happy Birthday Arabella 🤍🩷," and even liking the pics.

Of course, the Kim-Taylor beef has been headline material for years ... starting back in 2016 when Kim backed her then-hubby Kanye West over the infamous "Famous" lyrics scandal.

You'll recall ... Taylor claimed she never signed off on Ye's "I made that bitch famous" lyrics -- but Kim posted a secretly recorded convo where it seemed like Taylor did.

Since then, there’s been a lot of public beef between them, but maybe it’s time to let bygones be bygones -- especially since Kim’s daughter North West's dancing TikTok videos hint she could be a Swiftie too.