See Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Wedding Venue From Above

Selena and Benny's Wedding Aerial Shots of Their Stunning Venue!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's Wedding Venue - Aerial View
Getty / Backgrid Composite

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding is just hours away ... and it looks like their stunning wedding venue is ready for the big event!

Check out the aerial shots where their Santa Barbara, California nuptials will take place in front of their closest friends and family -- several white tents have been erected across the cliffside venue, which is just a rock's skip away from the Pacific Ocean.

092725_selena_gomez_benny_blanco_wedding_aerial_kal
SKY VIEWS OF THE BIG DAY
BACKGRID

The tents will ensure privacy, while the lush landscaping at the private property will offer a beautiful and serene space for the famous couple to make their love official!

Selena Gomez Benny Blanco Wedding Venue sub backgrid 2
Backgrid

It seems like Selena and Benny got some help bringing their vision to life from one of Hollywood's go-to event companies -- Revelry Event Designers -- who have set spaces for the Grammys, Academy Award Governor's Ball and more. A truck with their name can be seen in some of the footage.

Selena Gomez Benny Blanco Wedding Venue sub backgrid 3
Backgrid

We saw the tents start to go up yesterday in photos we showed you ... plus we revealed there were glamorous outdoor lounges, fun cocktail corners and even pop-up gourmet kitchens being constructed for the nearly 200 guests expected to be there.

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Prep for Santa Barbara Wedding
Backgrid

Speaking of guests, we caught a glimpse of Steve Martin, Martin Short and Paul Rudd chatting it up at the luxury El Encanto hotel Friday night before they headed to the rehearsal dinner.

Paul Rudd, Steve Martin, & Martin Short Among Wedding Guests at the El Encanto Hotel
Shutterstock

No sign of Taylor Swift last night ... but we do know she's in town because we saw her her stepping off her private jet earlier in the day.

Clearly, the who's who made sure to be available for Sel's special night ... and we are super excited for her and Benny!

