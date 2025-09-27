See Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Wedding Venue From Above

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding is just hours away ... and it looks like their stunning wedding venue is ready for the big event!

Check out the aerial shots where their Santa Barbara, California nuptials will take place in front of their closest friends and family -- several white tents have been erected across the cliffside venue, which is just a rock's skip away from the Pacific Ocean.

The tents will ensure privacy, while the lush landscaping at the private property will offer a beautiful and serene space for the famous couple to make their love official!

It seems like Selena and Benny got some help bringing their vision to life from one of Hollywood's go-to event companies -- Revelry Event Designers -- who have set spaces for the Grammys, Academy Award Governor's Ball and more. A truck with their name can be seen in some of the footage.

We saw the tents start to go up yesterday in photos we showed you ... plus we revealed there were glamorous outdoor lounges, fun cocktail corners and even pop-up gourmet kitchens being constructed for the nearly 200 guests expected to be there.

No sign of Taylor Swift last night ... but we do know she's in town because we saw her her stepping off her private jet earlier in the day.