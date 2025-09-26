Justin Bieber Suits Up For Basketball Game, Helps Lead Team To Victory

Play video content Twitch/theleaguegroup

Justin Bieber hit the hardwood for a basketball showdown on Thursday ... helping his team to a victory over his former squad!!

All eyes were on the 31-year-old "Swag" crooner at SRGN Studios in Los Angeles for The League festivities ... a good sight for those who might have been worried about his recent ankle injury.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

After a pregame pump-up speech from pastor Judah Smith, Bieber had two points in the first quarter for his SKYLRK clothing brand's squad ... before asking to be subbed out about two and a half minutes after the start.

He hustled around the court in the second in a more supporting role ... and by halftime, SKYLRK was up nine against Nahmias -- the same team Bieber played for back in 2023.

JB had a near show-stopping highlight coming out of the half, when he perfectly executed an AND 1 Streetball-esque move on this opponent ... but unfortunately for him, it didn't result in points as the rock wound up in an opponent's hands.

He redeemed himself a few possessions later ... when he hit a mid-range J to get the crowd back into it.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The Biebs capped off the night with a deep two-pointer ... securing the 93-74 win for the good guys (that is, if you're rooting for the "Yukon" singer's crew).

Discontinuing the chunky soled slides



Rolled my ankle, too hazardous.



But made the low joints



That tickle my fancy and should tickle yours@SKYLRK pic.twitter.com/7oBG41a6BN — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) August 29, 2025 @justinbieber

It was ultimately a so-so outing for the musician if we wanna be all critical about it ... but cut him some slack -- he might still be recovering from the ailment he suffered at the hands of his clunky SKYLRK slides, which he actually discontinued due to the mishap.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.