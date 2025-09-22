Hailey Bieber Stuns in Plunging Swimsuit in Poolside Photo Shoot

Play video content BACKGRID

Hailey Bieber is making a splash to wrap up summer ... looking gorgeous as she models a plunging one-piece swimsuit on a diving board.

Check out the sizzling pics ... she turned the diving board at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood into her catwalk as she worked the swimsuit, hitting all the angles like the trained model she is.

Hailey elongated her toned legs with a matching pair of heels ... and wore her brunette hair down and parted to the side for this stunning photoshoot.

It's unclear what the pics are for ... but we are certainly excited to see the finished product.

Of course, HB's no stranger to modeling her assets -- earlier in July, she showed off her sun-kissed skin in a tiny yellow-and-white bikini while tanning herself in Mallorca, Spain.