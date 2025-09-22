Justin Bieber Gets Handsy With Wife Hailey Visiting Coachella Festival Grounds

Justin Bieber's keeping the love train with his wife Hailey rolling after being named one of the 2026 Coachella Festival's headliners ... and it looks like he's got a handful to deal with!

The performer shared a bunch of snaps on his Instagram account showing him with a handful of Hailey as they visited the music festival grounds in Indio, California -- and judging by the photos, it looks like he took in some pretty scenic views on his trip!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

And hey, Justin remembered to keep the post G-rated at one point, because he included a pair of photos with his son, Jack Blues.

Hailey made sure to show off her impressive wedding ring in one of the pics ... a healthy change of pace for the couple, as she was spotted without it earlier this year, when the Biebs' fans started worrying about the state of their marriage.

Oh, and Justin also shared a few photos showing him spending time with Hailey at home ... and from the looks of it, they couldn't keep their hands off each other!

FYI ... Justin was announced as one of the festival's main acts earlier this month ... he'll take the main stage on April 11 and 18, both of which are Saturdays ... while Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G are going to headline the Friday and Sunday night shows.

And it looks like he'll have plenty of material to work with while planning out his setlists, because he released his newest albums, "Swag" and "Swag II," earlier this year.