Justin Bieber Sports Star Pimple Patch on Forehead Before 'SWAG II' Release

Justin Bieber's a star ... and, in case you somehow forget it, he's got a bright green pimple patch in the center of his forehead to remind you.

The singer-songwriter was spotted out in Los Angeles Thursday heading to catch a private flight ... and, he stared photogs down while leaning out the car window.

Check out the pic ... Bieber's got a thin pair of sunglasses on -- with a small hoop earring in his right ear and a stud planted in the side of his nose.

He's letting his beard grow out and his head's almost completely shaved ... though we guess it's the sticker on his forehead which will probably grab the most attention.

Play video content TMZ.com

Bieber's posted about these patches before ... and it seems to be a fashionable way to cover up a blemish -- or, maybe he's just making sure everyone recognizes him for the star he is.

The appearance out came just a couple hours before he dropped "SWAG II" ... the 23-song follow-up to "SWAG" released earlier this summer.

We told you all about the new track ... in which he says his son Jack Blues has his smile and his wife Hailey Bieber's grace -- before crooning about how much he loves his wife. He also seemed to get into their marital struggles.

Bieber definitely popped off on "SWAG II" ... though it looks like he's handling his zits a different way!