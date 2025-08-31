Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Justin and Hailey Bieber Spotted on Romantic Dinner Date in West Hollywood

By TMZ Staff
Published
Justin and Hailey Bieber proved date night never goes out of style ... hitting up one of West Hollywood's hottest spots for a romantic dinner.

The couple hit celeb hot spot Ysabel in West Hollywood where they looked relaxed and locked in with each other as they carved out some quality time.

Justin kept it low key in a loose navy fit with bold red sunglasses. Hailey brought the heat -- rocking a sexy black top that showed off her toned midriff, paired with sleek trousers and heels. The model let hair fall and kept her makeup glowing and natural.

The date night didn't end at the restaurant ... Hailey was spotted leaving the restaurant with a bottle of wine in hand, clearly ready to keep the date night vibes going back home.

Dinner, wine, and Hailey lookin' fine ... Justin had himself a night.

